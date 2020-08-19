Community: 'Potter in the (Virtual) Park' race to support adult literacy

Calling all wizards of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin -- join us for "Potter in the (Virtual) Park"!
Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley invites you to fly in for the Third Annual Triwizard Tri-Mile Race to benefit its adult and family literacy programs. This year’s event will be as invisible as the Invisible Book of Invisibility!
Before Saturday, Aug. 29, muggles, wizards and four-legged/one-headed beasts will run or walk 3 miles through the wizarding world (wizard-wear mandatory!), with the option to choose between two journeys:
1. The Invisibility Cloak Quest: Follow your own path through the wizarding world and race 3 miles your way: your pace, your space (wherever and whenever you choose). Beware of invisible dementors and beasts!
2. The Marauder’s Map Challenge: Venture into the Forbidden Forest of Bisset Park in Radford and use a map and clues to complete the 3-mile course and find the seven Horcruxes to defeat He Who Must Not Be Named. Solve Tom Riddle’s riddles to decode the secret message!
The Potter in the (Virtual) Park event will feature costume contests (for adults, youth and pets), age-group awards, “floo network” prizes, a quilt raffle, a house competition and lots of magical swag and fun for all!
“We solemnly swear we are up to so much good,” said LVNRV Executive Director Linda Jilk. “Your support will help us win the battle against illiteracy.”
Register for the Triwizard Tri-Mile Race at www.lvnrv.org/potterinthepark. For more information, call 382-7262 or send an "owl" to info@lvnrv.org. Follow https://www.facebook.com/LVNRV/ for race updates. Racers will submit their 3-mile times and photos to an online form. Registration will remain open until noon on Aug. 29.
Submitted by Lyndsie Rice
