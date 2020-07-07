Interested candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney are invited to give notice in writing to Pulaski County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Suzanne Bowen by Wednesday, July 22.
Bowen has an office at 40 Fourth St. NW in the town of Pulaski. She can be reached at 320-4658 or bowensuzanne@yahoo.com.
Former Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Fleenor is now Circuit Court Judge in the 27th Judicial Circuit of Virginia. Justin L. Griffith is acting Commonwealth's Attorney. A special election to fill the position for the remainder of Fleenor’s term will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, during this year’s general election.
If there is more than one person seeking the endorsement of the Pulaski County Democratic Party, there will be a mass meeting to nominate a candidate on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held electronically via Zoom or a similar web conferencing application. Details regarding participation in the mass meeting will be made available as soon as practicable.
The names of any and all candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for this office will be provided by Bowen upon request.
Submitted by Suzanne Bowen
