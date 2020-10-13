Community: Radford Chamber supports ACCE

On Oct. 6, the Radford Chamber of Commerce presented a check for $2,200 to New River Community College at the west-end triangle plaza. Radford ACCE students, along with the chamber board of directors, Radford City Public Schools and NRCC representatives were present. The chamber is excited to announce that after fundraising efforts of the business community, the directors elected to assist in the support of NRCC ACCE for Radford.

The Radford Chamber hopes to continue to raise funds to help support the education and training of local students, to be placed into the community and work in local businesses. The chamber works to understand the importance for growing and driving economic development in the NRV and for Radford through this initiative. Thank you for continued support of the scholarship program!

If you’d like to make a donation to the program on behalf of your business, please visit our website www.radfordchamber.com/about.

Submitted by Ciara Harris

