Community: Radford Health & Rehab seeks donations for seniors
Community: Radford Health & Rehab seeks donations for seniors

Radford Health & Rehab Center is seeking donations for area seniors.

Organizers are accepting donations of items such as blankets, gloves, hats, toiletries, household supplies and personal hygiene supplies. The items will be safely distributed to seniors in need identified through our local area agency on aging and other community partners. 

All items must be new and in original packaging, and must be dropped off by Monday, Dec. 21. Donors should place items in the drop-box outside the front door at the Radford Health & Rehab facility, which is located at 700 Randolph St.

Radford Health & Rehab recognizes that there are seniors in our community who are isolated and vulnerable during this Christmas season. Please join with us to ensure that our NRV-area seniors don't feel so alone! 

Submitted by Amber Akers

