Community: Radford High students help ring in the holidays for Glencoe

The year 2020 has been difficult for everyone, so at the Glencoe Mansion we wanted to help lighten spirits by adding more holiday cheer to the grounds for the public to enjoy.

A key to helping bring this cheer has been through the dedicated work from students in the Radford High School Building Trades classes.

Led by their instructor, Wesley Hallett, RHS students from all his classes participated in making large wooden snowflakes to adorn the grounds of the museum and show holiday spirit to passers-by. They all took part in cutting out and assembling the components, and painted the snowflakes too. Most of the work was done by the students, with Hallett adding the final tweaks and touches.

The snowflakes accompany the annual holiday exhibit at the museum, “Misfits, Ghosts and Grumps,” which explores how our modern Christmas customs have been shaped by four unlikely heroes.

The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The current exhibit, as well as the snowflakes, will be on display from now through Feb. 5.

For more information, email info@glencoemuseum.org or call 731-5031.

Submitted by Scott Gardner

Submitted by Scott Gardner