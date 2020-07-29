Community: Radford Photo Club members enjoy scavenger hunt
Community: Radford Photo Club members enjoy scavenger hunt

Eight members of the Radford Photo Club recently completed a photo scavenger hunt. Originally planned for July 16 as part of a picnic at Bisset Park, instead the list of items to be photographed was sent to members online and photos were submitted to the club's Facebook page between July 16 and 22.

The challenge was to take five photos: a stop-action photo of a person riding a bicycle; a close-up photo of anything; and photos of a feral cat, activity on the New River, and a bird.

Photos of a green heron by Joyce Sims of Radford, a hummingbird by Edward Rhett of Draper, and a close-up of an insect inside a flower by Sims tied for the most "likes" from members.

Other participants were Brian Smith of Blacksburg, Elizabeth Sensabaugh of Radford, Joyce Crowder of Dublin, Susan Trulove of Fairlawn, Rebecca Harris of Radford and Charles F. Lynch of Plum Creek.

The club members look forward to holding the scavenger hunt next year at a picnic at Bisset Park.

Submitted by Susan Trulove

