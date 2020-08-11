Community: Rainbow Riders to sponsor food program

As a part of our partnership with TAP Head Start, Rainbow Riders Childcare Center in Blacksburg announces that we will continue to participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at the Rainbow Riders center at St. Michael Lutheran Church, located at 2308 Merrimac Road in Blacksburg.
Children who are TANF recipients, SNAP or FDPIR households, or are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Also, foster children or a child who is a member of a household receiving SNAP, FDPIR or TANF assistance, or a Head Start participant is automatically eligible to receive meal benefits. The center will receive free or reduced price meal reimbursement based on eligibility income scales effective from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
(To file a complaint complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or by fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.)
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
Rainbow Riders is also providing full-time childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 36 months with income-eligible, working families.
For center information, please contact Emma Lambertson at 808-9700.
For additional CACFP information, please contact the Virginia Department of Health Division of Community Nutrition at 1-877-618-7282 or CACFP@vdh.virginia.gov.
Submitted by Kristi Snyder
