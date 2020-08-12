Community: Regional Girl Scout council fetes cookie sales champs

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline, the council that serves a 36-county region that includes the New River Valley, recently recognized the top cookie sellers from the NRV area for 2020. Each has sold at least 1,000 boxes of cookies.
On Aug. 8, the Skyline Council brought its String of Pearls/Cookie Program Top Achievers Celebration directly to the girls at their homes -- instead of our normal big party with all the girls, their families and troop leaders. The Girl Scouts received their special real one-pearl necklace in honor of Girl Scout founder Juliette Low, who sold her own pearl necklace in order to finance the very beginnings of Girl Scouting. They also received special prizes as well as a small personal party of music, bubbles and noisemakers delivered by council staff directly to their front lawns.
Following is an alphabetical list of the Top Achievers in the New River Valley:
- Lily Anderson, Copper Hill, Troop 163: 1,004 boxes
- Hayden Breen, Elliston, Troop 224: 1,005 boxes
- Addi Bridges, Pulaski, Troop 2032: 1,243 boxes
- Cassidy Fisher, Pembroke, Troop 767: 1,295 boxes
- Jocelyn Freer, Blacksburg, Troop 144: 1,164 boxes
- Alice Goerlich, Blacksburg, Troop 144: 1,022 boxes
- Clare Hall, Floyd, Troop 608: 1,584 boxes
- Sarah Hall, Floyd, Troop 163: 1,242 boxes
- Ava Hollie, Peterstown, Troop 742: 1,000 boxes
- Callie Maxwell: Radford, Troop 520: 1,000 boxes
- Hattie Maxwell, Radford, Troop 520: 1,042 boxes
- Violet Neikirk, Pembroke, Troop 767: 1,296 boxes
- Katie Pickard, Floyd, Troop 163: 1,530 boxes
- Victoria Price, Check, Troop 163: 1,585 boxes
- Gracie Walker, Shawsville, Troop 224: 1,306 boxes
- Caroline Wall, Christiansburg, Troop 163: 1,000 boxes
Gracie is also the #1 TOP Fall Product Program Achiever from 2019!
Headquartered in Roanoke, the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council provides Scouting opportunities to 5,300 girls and 3,400 adults within Central, Southside, Southwest and Western Virginia. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, call 540-777-5100 or email us at info@gsvsc.org or visit www.gsvsc.org.
Submitted by Jennifer Pfister
