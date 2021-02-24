Community: Registration is open for CFNRV’s annual giving day in June

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce the eighth annual GiveLocalNRV giving day on June 23.
GiveLocalNRV is a partnership to support online charitable giving to nonprofits serving the New River Valley. The foundation’s annual giving day has raised more than $1,600,000 for nonprofits across the NRV over the past seven years; in 2020 the giving day raised over $415,000 for more than 80 organizations, which was the largest giving day yet.
CFNRV Chief Executive Officer Jessica Wirgau said, “The 2020 annual online giving day was a huge success, and we received such great feedback from nonprofits and donors about using the GiveLocalNRV platform. We strive to make it easy for individuals, families and businesses to give online, and to share the amazing work that NRV nonprofits do for our community. GiveLocalNRV has been a fantastic tool for us, and we are looking forward to another successful giving day in 2021!”
Registration is now open for all NRV nonprofits to get started by setting up a free, easily customizable profile page with the platform partner, Mightycause. Organizations that are categorized as 501c3 by the IRS or those that work with a 501c3 as a fiscal agent may register to appear on GiveLocalNRV. Those organizations that registered in 2020 will need to re-register for the 2021 event, but many of their 2020 settings will still be in place, making 2021 set-up a breeze!
If you are a nonprofit looking to get registered on the platform, simply go to givelocalnrv.org and click “Register.” If you are a local business interested in sponsorship and publicity opportunities on the platform, please contact Ashley Ege at ashleyege@cfnrv.org.
Many organizations continue to utilize the GiveLocalNRV platform to raise funds year-round, including service events, monthly recurring gifts and Giving Tuesday the week after Thanksgiving. Those looking for other ways to get involved can keep an eye on CFNRV’s "Get Involved" page, sign up to receive email updates by filling out the form and selecting “GiveLocalNRV” at https://cfnrv.org/news-events/e-news/, and by following the foundation on social media @CFNRV on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Submitted by Ashley Ege