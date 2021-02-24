Community: Registration is open for CFNRV’s annual giving day in June

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is pleased to announce the eighth annual GiveLocalNRV giving day on June 23.

GiveLocalNRV is a partnership to support online charitable giving to nonprofits serving the New River Valley. The foundation’s annual giving day has raised more than $1,600,000 for nonprofits across the NRV over the past seven years; in 2020 the giving day raised over $415,000 for more than 80 organizations, which was the largest giving day yet.

CFNRV Chief Executive Officer Jessica Wirgau said, “The 2020 annual online giving day was a huge success, and we received such great feedback from nonprofits and donors about using the GiveLocalNRV platform. We strive to make it easy for individuals, families and businesses to give online, and to share the amazing work that NRV nonprofits do for our community. GiveLocalNRV has been a fantastic tool for us, and we are looking forward to another successful giving day in 2021!”