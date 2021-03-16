Community: RSVP accepting scholarship applications

April 26 is the cutoff date to apply for the annual scholarship awards given by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding students in the Montgomery County and Radford school systems who plan to pursue studies in a human services or human medical field.
For application forms or more information, students should visit RSVP’s website at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp, contact their school counselors, or contact RSVP at hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.
Applications must be submitted by email to rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov.
Submitted by Mandy Hayes
