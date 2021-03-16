 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: RSVP accepting scholarship applications
0 comments

Community: RSVP accepting scholarship applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 26 is the cutoff date to apply for the annual scholarship awards given by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding students in the Montgomery County and Radford school systems who plan to pursue studies in a human services or human medical field.

For application forms or more information, students should visit RSVP’s website at www.montgomerycountyva.gov/rsvp, contact their school counselors, or contact RSVP at hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.

Applications must be submitted by email to rsvp@montgomerycountyva.gov.

Submitted by Mandy Hayes

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert