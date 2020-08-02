Community: RSVP announces Years of Service Awards

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford would like to thank Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows for joining us in recognizing 30 volunteers who have reached milestone years with us!
RSVP had hoped to be able to give out the 2020 Years of Service certificates in person at our annual recognition banquet. But due to the pandemic, we will not have the opportunity to host the event this year.
Meadows signed certificates for the following volunteers:
15 Years: Rose “Pat” Lovern, Charles Lutz, Thomas J. Pospichal
10 Years: Evelyn Corbin, Sandy Cox, Vanessa Eason, Joan Grayson, Ruth Gregory, Margaret Kates, Pamela King, Elizabeth Mason, Bridget McMahon, Linda Parah, Jill Songer, Honore Webb, James Wightman
Five Years: Brenda Arnold, David Guy Sr., Clarity James, Carolyn Johnston, Glenda Lawrence, Jama Layne, Lila Lorton, Debbie McClintock, Judy McNabb, Maureen Patton, Claudia Pugh, Jeanne Sottosanti, Stephen Sottosanti, Dorothy Williams
“On behalf of RSVP of Montgomery County and Radford, I want to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for your commitment to making RSVP a success,” said Coordinator Mandy W. Hayes. “As we continue to grow as a volunteer program, please know that partnerships with our volunteers are vital. You are truly appreciated. Thanks again for all you do!”
Submitted by Mandy Hayes
