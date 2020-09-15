 Skip to main content
Community: RSVP awards scholarships
Community: RSVP awards scholarships

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford Advisory Council Scholarship Committee met on Sept. 1 and reviewed seven applications for this year’s $1,000 scholarship awards.

The committee selected two recipients: Thinna Svetanant, a student from Blacksburg High School who is attending Virginia Tech to pursue studies in biomedicine; and Tristan Hall, a student of Christiansburg High School who is attending James Madison University to pursue a degree in nursing.

A special thank you goes to the committee members who carefully reviewed the applications this year.

Submitted by Mandy Hayes

