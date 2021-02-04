Community: RSVP completes 13th Annual Supplies for Seniors

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford recently wrapped up their 13th Annual Supplies for Seniors.

Sixteen volunteers from RSVP and community members joined together to bag Supplies for Seniors at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Jan. 20, and the supplies were delivered to everyone by Feb. 3. As a result, 190 homebound seniors and veterans living in Montgomery County and the city of Radford will have about $50 worth of basic household supplies and personal care products. These supplies have made a huge difference to our homebound seniors and Virginia Veteran and Family Support families!

Organizers want to express our appreciation to all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly moving supplies, sorting, bagging and delivering. Heartfelt thanks go out to Jim Stilwell, Deena Flinchum, Raymond Lyons, Carol Trutt, Rosemary Jones, Shirley Mullins, Regina Howard, Brenda Arnold, Sharon Brown, Tammy Caldwell, Forest Redd, Jimmy Whetzel, Nathanial Smith, Larry Nunley, Dylan Vest and Andy Mabe of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation, Christiansburg Police Department, City of Radford Police Department, Blacksburg Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the NRV Agency on Aging for their partnership and support of this project. We would also like to thank Bill Chrisman for aiding with the development of delivery routes.