Community: RSVP recognizes volunteers

On March 29 the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County and Radford held a drive-thru recognition event. It was a beautiful day for the occasion and RSVP staff were happy to see some of their volunteers for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Approximately 50 volunteers signed up to participate in the event. Volunteers received a T-shirt, tumbler, hand sanitizer and reusable bag with RSVP’s new federal logo printed on them.

The mission of RSVP is to provide a wide variety of opportunities for persons age 55 or older to participate more fully in the life of their community through significant volunteer service. For more information, call 382-5775 or email hayesaw@montgomerycountyva.gov.

Submitted by Mandy Hayes