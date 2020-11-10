Community: RSVP to hold online auction fundraiser Nov. 16-19

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford is holding an online auction fundraiser this year. Bidding starts on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and will end on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m.

We are using Auctria as our platform. Our auction site is up, and you can preview items available for bidding. Go to https://event.auctria.com/6307c6fb - 8bc0 - 4c2d - b8e4 - 3d0e40a557e5 (easily accessed on the RSVP Facebook page) and click on Catalog. There is something for everyone -- lots of gift baskets, gift certificates, art and more!

You must be registered to bid. You can enter your credit card information during registration or choose to pay by check. If you pay by check, you will not receive the item until your check has cleared the bank. If we do not receive payment, the item will go to the next bidder. Local bidders must pick up their item(s). For those who are out of town, shipping will be determined by size and ZIP code at the conclusion of the auction.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit RSVP programs such as our scholarship fund, annual Christmas tote bag project for area nursing home residents, events for area veterans and military families, and countless other projects that benefit nonprofit organizations where our volunteers serve.