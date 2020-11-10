 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: RSVP to hold online auction fundraiser Nov. 16-19
0 comments

Community: RSVP to hold online auction fundraiser Nov. 16-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Montgomery County & Radford is holding an online auction fundraiser this year. Bidding starts on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and will end on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m.

We are using Auctria as our platform. Our auction site is up, and you can preview items available for bidding. Go to https://event.auctria.com/6307c6fb - 8bc0 - 4c2d - b8e4 - 3d0e40a557e5 (easily accessed on the RSVP Facebook page) and click on Catalog. There is something for everyone -- lots of gift baskets, gift certificates, art and more!

You must be registered to bid. You can enter your credit card information during registration or choose to pay by check. If you pay by check, you will not receive the item until your check has cleared the bank. If we do not receive payment, the item will go to the next bidder. Local bidders must pick up their item(s). For those who are out of town, shipping will be determined by size and ZIP code at the conclusion of the auction.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit RSVP programs such as our scholarship fund, annual Christmas tote bag project for area nursing home residents, events for area veterans and military families, and countless other projects that benefit nonprofit organizations where our volunteers serve.

We are so thankful for our sponsors of this year’s online auction! Find a complete list of sponsors at our auction site.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the buying process, please contact RSVP at 385-5775 or rsvp@montgomerycountyva.

Submitted by Mandy Hayes

Submitted by Mandy Hayes

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 15 worst cities for allergies
Lifestyles

The 15 worst cities for allergies

The consequences of allergies can impact the ability of individuals to live a healthy lifestyle, as those residing in high-allergy areas often report lower levels of physical activity and self-reported health.

Watch Now: Related Video

How therapists deal with their stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert