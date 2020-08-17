Community: Short-term professional truck driving courses offered by NRCC

Registration is open for New River Community College’s short-term professional truck driving course. During the training, participants will learn truck driving skills and take the Virginia DMV’s Class A Commercial Driver’s test to obtain a CDL credential.
Weekend sessions will be held Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with several offerings throughout the fall. One session begins Aug. 22 and runs through Dec. 13 (class ID #17836). Another begins Oct. 3 and runs through Jan. 31, 2021 (class ID #17840), and another begins Nov. 7 and runs through March 7, 2021 (class ID #17844).
Several weekday sessions will also be offered this fall. The first one begins Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 23 (class ID #17838). Another weekday session begins Oct. 12 and runs through Nov. 20 (class ID #17842), and an additional one begins Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 8, 2021 (class ID #17846). These sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of truck drivers is projected to grow 5% from 2018 to 2028. The average annual wage for truck drivers in Virginia is $44,140. At the start of 2018, just one truck was available for every 12 loads needing to be shipped, according to an industry analysis by DAT Solutions.
The regular price for the program is $4,500; but, with special state funding the discounted price is $1,500. Additional financial assistance may also be available.
This course is one of 11 NRCC FastForward programs that provide affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.
To register for one of the sessions, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings, and search with the class ID number. Prospective students may also call 674-3613 or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!