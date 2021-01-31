Community: Sixth annual 'Uplifting Black Men Conference' to go virtual on Feb. 27

Virginia Tech’s Student Success Center has announced that the Sixth Annual Uplifting Black Men Conference will be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will consist of three breakout sessions, a keynote address and a networking session, and is free of charge.

Building upon previous conferences, “I Got Next” has been selected as the theme for this year’s virtual conference. The mission of “I Got Next” is to inspire and empower this generation of Black men to achieve any goals that they want — to promote the importance of the journey and the work associated. This conference will provide a virtual space for participants to plan, execute and assess their educational and personal goals.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Distinguished University Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies, College of Arts and Science, and Distinguished University Professor of Ethics and Society, The Divinity School, and Centennial Professor at Vanderbilt University. Dyson is one of America’s premier public intellectuals and author of more than 20 books, including seven New York Times bestsellers. A contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and political analyst for MSNBC, Dyson is recipient of two NAACP Image Awards and the 2020 Langston Hughes Festival Medallion.