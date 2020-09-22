Community: Summer Kiwanis donations will support food pantries

Donations this summer to the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg Foundation in memory of Kiwanian Dr. Bob Wheeler were $2,500. These gifts will be used to assist our Kiwanis Club in purchasing about $400 per month in food from Feeding America so that we can continue to supply food pantries for 4- and 5-year-old at-risk students at Price's Fork and Eastern Montgomery Elementary Schools.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis Clubs such as Montgomery County-Blacksburg serve the community through service projects and raise funds to help local children.
Other club program activities for young children include: Micah’s Backpack; reading to kids (an activity that Bob Wheeler enjoyed); supporting the arts and music (including Jr Appalachian Music) at Price's Fork Elementary through a community Brunswick Stew sale; donating playground equipment for pre-K through second grades; providing ID kits for newborn and young children throughout Montgomery County with the Sheriff’s Office; NRV Cares; purchasing books for at-risk pre-school children at 10 county schools; purchasing gifts for 40 Salvation Army Christmas Angels; and supporting Scouting and Children’s Miracle Network.
Kiwanis continues to support kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kids need Kiwanis -- and Kiwanis needs you -- now more than ever before, and these projects are examples of how our club meets needs in Montgomery County.
For more information, please contact PR chair Jerry Jones at 552-8296 or gmjones@vt.edu.
Submitted by Jerry Jones
