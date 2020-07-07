The Radford Highlanders Festival Committee has announced the cancellation of the 24th Radford Highlanders Festival that was scheduled for Oct. 10 on the campus of Radford University.
The decision to cancel was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the campus, community, festival participants and visitors to the City of Radford and the New River Valley region.
The Radford Highlanders Festival is a partnership between the City of Radford and RU. The annual event features a variety of activities that speak to the area's Scottish heritage, such as sheep dog demonstrations, strength contests and bagpipers.
Organizers thank the community for their support of the festival over the years, and look forward to hosting the event in 2021.
Submitted by Deb Cooney
