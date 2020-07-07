Radford Highlanders Festival 2019 (copy)

Logan Pruitt of Salem heaves a 28-pound weight as part of the “light weight for distance” event at the 2019 Radford Highlanders Festival. This year's event has been canceled due to health and safety concerns.

 DAVID HUNGATE | Special to The Roanoke Times

The Radford Highlanders Festival Committee has announced the cancellation of the 24th Radford Highlanders Festival that was scheduled for Oct. 10 on the campus of Radford University.

The decision to cancel was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the campus, community, festival participants and visitors to the City of Radford and the New River Valley region.

The Radford Highlanders Festival is a partnership between the City of Radford and RU. The annual event features a variety of activities that speak to the area's Scottish heritage, such as sheep dog demonstrations, strength contests and bagpipers.

Organizers thank the community for their support of the festival over the years, and look forward to hosting the event in 2021.

Submitted by Deb Cooney

