Community: This year's Sustainability Week in Blacksburg will be just the beginning

Blacksburg's Sustainability Week 2020 will be Sept. 20-26. In a new approach to this annual event, this will be the first in a series of programs and projects offered throughout the year. Dubbed “Sustainability through the Seasons,” this approach will enable the partner organizations to engage the campus and the community with events and programming better suited for the seasons, such as tree plantings in fall and the City Nature Challenge in spring.
Started in 2006, Sustainability Week is a weeklong series of events hosted by a longstanding partnership between the town of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech and Sustainable Blacksburg. The partnership was formed to bring campus and community together to build a more sustainable and resilient community. Sustainability Week received the 2016 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the Sustainability Week events will be virtual, and the handful of in-person events will be outdoors with physical distancing.
The kickoff is Sunday, Sept. 20, with a trail work service project organized by the Poverty Creek Trails Coalition. The week concludes Saturday, Sept. 26, with a family-friendly bike parade led by Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith. The “Fall is for Planting Native Plants” sale sponsored by the New River Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society is also on that day.
Some of the other events include:
- Virtual Cycling Commuter Clinic led by the New River Valley Bicycle Association
- A VT Sustainable Eats Dining Hall Tour (for dining hall plan holders only)
- Virtual Sustainable Bike Tour through Town and Campus -- discover hidden gems of Blacksburg!
- Virtual Science on Tap: Cycling Toward Healthier Communities
- Virtual Panel Discussion: Changes to Local Recycling
- Monarchs and Milkweed: Ways to Support Blacksburg’s Monarch City Commitment
- Blacksburg Farmers Market -- see how the market has adapted and is thriving!
The full Sustainability Week 2020 line-up and other helpful information is available at http://sustainableblacksburgva.org/sustainability-week-2020/, and on the Sustainable Blacksburg Facebook page.
Submitted by Heather Browning
