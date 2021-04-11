Community: Toys for Tots says thank you to homebuilders association

This winter, the local Toys for Tots chapter presented a plaque to the New River Valley Home Builders Association in appreciation of the organization’s support.

“Normally, we collect toy donations at our annual holiday dinner event. With COVID, we were not able to have that event this year, so we collected monetary donations that were then presented to Toys for Tots,” NRVHBA Executive Officer Kelsey Grow said via email.

According to Toys for Tots local coordinator Harold Ross, the plaque for the homebuilders association was one of several such thank-you gifts the chapter gave out this year in light of the challenging circumstances the pandemic presented.

Founded in 1947, Toys for Tots is a top-rated charity that has distributed more than 600 million toys to brighten the holidays for more than 270 million children in need. According to the website, the 2020 campaign brought more than 12,000 toys to more than 4,000 children in the Christiansburg area.