Community: United Way moves Stuff the Bus event
United Way of the New River Valley is holding the 11th annual Stuff the Bus event on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event location has been moved to the United Way NRV office.

For the safety of donors and volunteers, we've created a drive-thru event where you can safely drop off school supplies for local children. The United Way office is located at 111 West Main Street in Christiansburg.

The annual school supply drive continues through the end of July. You can also opt to donate supplies through United Way’s Amazon wish list, or give a monetary donation through Click & Pledge. Visit unitedwaynrv.org/bus to donate.

Submitted by Autumn Waish

