Community: United Way NRV seeks assistance with holiday meal program

United Way of the New River Valley is seeking individuals, companies and civic groups that are interested in joining us in the holiday spirit by participating in our Holiday Meal Box program.

United Way has teamed up with several local partner agencies: Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program, Radford Emergency Assistance Program and Floyd County Emergency Assistance Program. Together these agencies are working to provide local low-income families with meal boxes filled with holiday dinner essentials for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“There is a lot of need in the New River Valley, which is especially visible during the holiday season," said Sara Bohn, executive director of United Way.

"Hunger is an issue in our community that doesn’t simply go away or get solved by feeding a family once. Hunger is a perpetual need that requires a number of caring people to come together throughout the year to help our neighbors," Bohn continued. "The Holiday Meal Box program offered through the United Way serves as a small way to bless families who otherwise would have to go without food during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”