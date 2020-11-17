Community: United Way NRV seeks assistance with holiday meal program

United Way of the New River Valley is seeking individuals, companies and civic groups that are interested in joining us in the holiday spirit by participating in our Holiday Meal Box program.
United Way has teamed up with several local partner agencies: Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program, Radford Emergency Assistance Program and Floyd County Emergency Assistance Program. Together these agencies are working to provide local low-income families with meal boxes filled with holiday dinner essentials for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“There is a lot of need in the New River Valley, which is especially visible during the holiday season," said Sara Bohn, executive director of United Way.
"Hunger is an issue in our community that doesn’t simply go away or get solved by feeding a family once. Hunger is a perpetual need that requires a number of caring people to come together throughout the year to help our neighbors," Bohn continued. "The Holiday Meal Box program offered through the United Way serves as a small way to bless families who otherwise would have to go without food during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”
In 2019, the United Way Holiday Meal Box efforts provided 794 individuals with a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal box. With partnerships and more community support, United Way aims to serve even more low-income families in our community this year that have not been served by partnering programs.
United Way is anticipating that because of COVID-19 more people will need this program.
If you, your company or civic group are interested in participating in the holiday food drive, please contact the United Way office. Together we can make sure no family in our community goes without a meal during the holiday season.
The following items are needed for this year's holiday dinner boxes:
- Gift cards for frozen turkeys
- Canned veggies
- Canned hams
- Yams
- Corn meal/corn muffin mix
- Marshmallows
- Flour
- Stuffing mix
- Sugar
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Canned fruit
- Rice
- Boxed dessert mixes
- Boxed macaroni and cheese
- Jell-O
- Canned pumpkin
- Pudding mix
- French’s fried onions
Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office in downtown Christiansburg, located at 111 W. Main St. Drop-off hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
If you or someone you know is in need of a holiday meal box, please contact one of the following partner agencies, based upon the area you reside in, for more information:
- Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program: 382-6186
- Radford Emergency Assistance Program: 320-7460
- Floyd County Emergency Assistance Program: 745-2102
United Way’s holiday programs are sponsored by Anthem HealthKeepers Plus. For more information, go to unitedwaynrv.org/holidayfood or call 381-2066.
Submitted by Autumn Waish
Submitted by Autumn Waish
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!