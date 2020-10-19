Community: United Way to host "free" yard sale Oct. 23

United Way of the New River Valley is holding a Community Yard Sale on Friday, Oct. 23, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Items available include a variety of nice home goods such as curtains, bedding and pillows.
Instead of paying for yard sale goods, United Way is requesting that people donate an item from the agency's holiday food needs list. The donated items will be used for the Holiday Meal Box Program, which provides families experiencing financial hardship a delicious meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Organizers are expecting the need will be higher than ever because of COVID-19.
Foods on the holiday needs list include:
- Gift cards for frozen turkeys
- Flour
- Rice
- Canned or cured hams
- Sugar
- Pudding mix/Jell-O
- Canned fruit
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Stuffing mix
- Canned veggies
- Cooking oil
- Canned cream of mushroom soup
- Canned or packaged gravy
- Boxed macaroni and cheese
- Yams
- Canned milk
- Marshmallows
- Dried beans
- Corn meal/corn muffin mix
- Pepper
- Boxed dessert mixes
- Bisquick
- Salt
- French’s fried onions
People can take a maximum of 10 items per household from the sale, and must be able to transport the items. The yard sale will take place at the United Way office located at 111 W. Main St. in Christiansburg.
If your business, community group or church is interested in hosting a holiday food drive, email info@unitedwaynrv.org or call 381-2066.
Submitted by Autumn Waish
Submitted by Autumn Waish
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!