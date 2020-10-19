Community: United Way to host "free" yard sale Oct. 23

United Way of the New River Valley is holding a Community Yard Sale on Friday, Oct. 23, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Items available include a variety of nice home goods such as curtains, bedding and pillows.

Instead of paying for yard sale goods, United Way is requesting that people donate an item from the agency's holiday food needs list. The donated items will be used for the Holiday Meal Box Program, which provides families experiencing financial hardship a delicious meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Organizers are expecting the need will be higher than ever because of COVID-19.

Foods on the holiday needs list include:

Gift cards for frozen turkeys

Flour

Rice

Canned or cured hams

Sugar

Pudding mix/Jell-O

Canned fruit

Instant mashed potatoes

Stuffing mix

Canned veggies

Cooking oil

Canned cream of mushroom soup

Canned or packaged gravy

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Yams

Canned milk

Marshmallows

Dried beans

Corn meal/corn muffin mix

Pepper

Boxed dessert mixes

Bisquick

Salt

French’s fried onions