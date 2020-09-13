Community: 'Village' comes together for summer feeding program

Monty Thompson, Dave Armstrong, Merilyn Armstrong and Sariah Buchinsky packed food boxes every Thursday at the Christmas Store this summer.
Margie Vitalie, Merilyn Armstrong and other volunteers fill the food boxes.
Because children were not in school and were not receiving meals during the summer, Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program and Belview United Methodist Church funded the Children’s Summer Feeding Program that provided boxes of food to eligible families.
Margie Vitalie, president and manager of MCEAP, said, “It always occurred to me that children got a backpack of food during the school year weekends, but there was nothing for them during the summer.” So MCEAP budgeted $30,000 for the program to feed eligible children and Belview UMC has donated $2,000 so far to help cover the costs of the program. Local churches and residents of Montgomery County held food drives and donated funds to supplement food purchases.
Children who qualified for free and reduced-cost lunches in Montgomery County schools were eligible to come to the Montgomery County Christmas Store and Belview UMC to pick up boxes of food for 21 meals, which included three meals for seven days plus snacks. The food boxes were filled items such as pasta, pasta sauce, ramen noodles, soups, oatmeal, granola bars, Pop-Tarts, peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, juice, crackers and cookies, etc. The program fed about 100 children a week all summer. The program ended Sept. 5, since school began Sept. 8.
MCCS board members Dave and Merilyn Armstrong prepared the menu for the food boxes every week. Dave then ordered the food from Feeding America in Salem. According to Dave, “Feeding America has partnered with Belview UMC for years to help feed the children.” This program has been an essential and generous contributor to the summer feeding program. This summer, Feeding America donated 25,000 pounds of food but only charged $2,000 to help put the boxes of food together. The food was picked up weekly from Feeding America and stored in the warehouse area of the Christmas Store.
After the menu for the weekly boxes was set, Margie Vitalie went to grocery stores on Thursdays and purchased the needed food that was not provided by Feeding America for the food boxes. Because of COVID issues, the food could not be preordered since shelves were often not filled at the stores. The food was then loaded into her van and she delivered it to the Christmas Store.
The warehouse section of the Christmas Store was set up for an assembly line system to fill the food boxes. Dave and Merilyn Armstrong put the food in grocery carts so that volunteers could go down the line of carts and fill boxes with the weekly allotment of food items for each box. Volunteers from MCEAP, MCCS, Belview UMC, Church of Jesus Christ, Kiwanis and other groups assembled the boxes on Thursday mornings.
Monty Thompson from Christiansburg Kiwanis explained that the group is always looking for ways to serve the youth of the community. “We have sponsored the backpack program for Head Start for years, so helping with the Children’s Summer Feeding Program was a way of continuing that effort through the summer months,” Monty said.
One of the volunteers who came every week was Sariah Buchinsky, from Pulaski County. “Growing up, I had friends who benefitted from the backpack programs so I knew there was a need, she said. “I feel like I am giving to the community by helping to feed children.”
On Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., curbside pickup was available at the Christmas Store and also at Belview UMC from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. “Pickup points were set up at each end of the county for the convenience of parents,” explained Dave Armstrong.
The mission of the Montgomery County Christmas Store involves helping families in need and being a center of charitable activity. By providing the space at the store so caring volunteers could assemble the food boxes, the Christmas Store was able to help feed hungry children during the summer. Thank you to Home Depot and Lowe’s, who donated the boxes used all summer to hold the food. Their continued support is so appreciated.
“Without the space provided by the MCCS, the feeding program would be difficult to manage,” stated Merilyn Armstrong. “Thank you to everyone who made the Children’s Summer Feeding Program a success.”
Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard
