Community: Virginia State Parks offers free geo-referenced maps

A new navigational resource for all Virginia State Parks is now available for free through Avenza Maps.

Avenza is a mobile application that utilizes the internal GPS unit of a mobile phone to geo-reference the device's location on a downloadable PDF map. As a user travels through the park, their location, indicated as a blue dot, moves in real time on the map.

Mobile devices’ built-in GPS units work even when wireless service is not available. As long as a user’s device maintains battery power, they’ll be able to see their position on the map.

“While the mapping software will clearly improve the visitor experience, it’s already being put to use to improve our land management effectiveness,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “Park staff have used Avenza Maps to mark property boundaries, establish designated hunting zones for managed hunts, mark invasive species locations for removal or treatment, and plan prescribed burns to manage forest health.”

Other facets of park operations, like trail maintenance and visitor safety, will also benefit from the adoption of the software. Trail users can drop a pin if they encounter downed trees or trail obstacles, and provide exact latitude and longitude coordinates in the event of an on-trail emergency.