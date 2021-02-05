Community: Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps accepting applications

Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps summer residential service opportunities across the state. Two three-week programs will be offered this season, and more than 200 opportunities are available statewide.
YCC crews will assist Virginia State Parks staff with a range of operational projects including, but not limited to, trail maintenance, habitat improvement and campground construction and restoration. Room and board is provided to all YCC crew serving at the parks.
Applications for both crew members and crew leaders are being accepted. This summer's dates are:
- Session 1: June 20 – July 10
- Session 2: July 18 – Aug. 7
Crew members will gain valuable experience in trade skills and resource management. Ideal applicants for crew member positions are young adults, ages 14-17, who have a demonstrated interest in environmental protection, the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions and the desire to make a difference in the communities they serve. Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend. Applicants for crew member positions are being accepted through March 15.
Crew leaders will supervise a group of 10 YCC members and work directly with park staff to complete a variety of projects that will enhance visitor experience. Eligible crew leaders will be entering their junior year of college or equivalent. Upon completion of a three-week program, crew leaders will receive an $1,800 stipend and a $350 travel voucher. For continuity of the service programs, crew leaders are encouraged to apply for both three-week sessions. All crew leaders are required to attend training at Twin Lakes State Park June 14-17. Leader applications are being accepted until filled.
Those interested can visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/youth-conservation-corps to learn more and apply.
Due to COVID-19, Virginia State Parks reserves the right to make changes to YCC programs to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Submitted by Andrew Sporrer
