Community: Virtual celebration honors King, community

Diggs has lived the philosophy that “It takes a village to raise a child.” Not only has she provided special attention to students’ needs through the school system, but for many years she has welcomed children into her home where she mentored them, fed them and provided guidance to assure they stayed on the right path. She sometimes had to “set them straight” when needed, with a firm voice but a soft heart, and many called her “Mama Diggs” for the love she provided. A lifelong resident of Christiansburg, Diggs and her husband Jason have two children and two grandchildren.

Eaves is a devoted member of the New Pentecostal United Holy Church in Wake Forest, where she has organized fundraising for renovations and community assistance. Her efforts have extended beyond her own community to benefit churches and individuals in adjacent states as well. Eaves and her late husband started Eaves Affordable Homes, through which for many years houses were purchased, renovated and sold, providing not only affordable housing for residents but also equity income to assist in the community.

Eaves has a 44-year career with Volvo in Dublin, working as a quality inspector and as a customer relations liaison. As a leader in the United Auto Workers Union she has advocated for equal pay for women and helped assist women to build their credit, which would enable them to purchase homes and acquire loans.