Community: Virtual meeting to discuss Forest Service project will be Oct. 27

The USDA Forest Service invites you to attend a virtual public meeting to discuss the new planning approach we intend to take for the forestwide Oak and Woodland Restoration project. The project goal is to restore oak and woodlands through the management of white pine stands across the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, which border or include parts of the New River and Roanoke valleys.

The meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 pm.

Forest leadership and project managers will present information and answer questions about the project proposal and the new planning process at this virtual public meeting. If you have specific project questions that you would like addressed at the public meeting, please submit them to Jessie Howard at 540-265-5130 or Jessie.Howard@usda.gov by noon Monday, Oct. 26. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions as they arise during the meeting.

“We are taking a new approach to the planning process for this project," said Forest Deputy Supervisor Beth LeMaster. "Since this is a large-scale forestwide planning effort, we will have an opportunity to get some great restoration work done on the ground. We want to hear from partners, neighbors and forest visitors about their take on the project and the planning process.”