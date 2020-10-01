Community: ‘Virtual’ New River cleanup rolls on in Giles County

For 16 years, the stewardship group ReNew The New and the Giles County Public Service Authority have hosted “Fall Into The New” at the end of every summer. Thirty-seven miles of the New River run through Giles County and each year a section of the river is designated for the annual cleanup campaign. Anywhere from 200 to almost 500 volunteers have gathered to clear the river of debris, and afterward have been treated to lunch and a specially designed T-shirt.

A COVID-aware Fall Into The New was planned for Aug. 29, but was canceled by county administration in light of the weather forecast about possible impacts from Hurricanes Marco and Laura. The event had been dubbed the “virtual” cleanup because volunteers could clean the river on their own, and by documenting their efforts through photography and social media, they could become a large crowd virtually.

Due to the fact that the original Fall Into the New was canceled, the virtual cleanup will continue until the end of the year, or until the T-shirts run out!

County administration has placed mailboxes containing orange trash bags at all of the official boat ramps in the county. Volunteers are encouraged to use those bags to pick up trash in and along the river and then deposit the full bags at any official boat ramp. The county PSA will remove the bags on a regular basis.