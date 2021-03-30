 Skip to main content
Community: Virtual Run in Remembrance set for April 16-18
Community: Virtual Run in Remembrance set for April 16-18

Virginia Tech’s 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance will be offered as a virtual event from April 16-18. The university invites Hokies across the county and around the world to run, walk or jog on their own and post a picture online using #VT32Run.

The Run in Remembrance has become an annual commemoration as the Virginia Tech community reflects on the vibrant lives of the 32 students and faculty who were tragically taken from us on April 16, 2007.

The decision not to hold an on-campus event for the second year in a row was made to encourage proper distancing and adherence to state and local public health guidelines related to COVID-19.

The virtual event features a printable bib and the option to join the Stridekick App’s virtual group journey to log participation with other Hokies. Go to https://app.stridekick.com/.

Registration for the 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance is now open. Please visit the Rec Sports website at https://run.recsports.vt.edu/.

You can also find more information on the Facebook event page: /2021 Virtual Run in Remembrance.

Submitted by Virginia Tech

