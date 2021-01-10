Community: Volleyball club serves up hospital donations

For the past two years, River Valley Juniors Volleyball Club, a 10-team club with 120 athletes and 17 coaches, has picked a community service project that the entire club participates in. For three weeks during the 2020 holiday season, participants collected pediatric supplies for local hospitals and donated them on Dec. 18 and 19. We also were able to donate a meal to the nurses and doctors.

As a former emergency department RN for Carilion NRV, I was talking to some friends who still work there, and they mentioned that they were low on pediatric supplies. They like to give out stickers, stuffed animals and character Band-Aids whenever they can so the kids can leave with a token from their visit. When I heard that, I thought we should help out Giles, Montgomery and NRV.

We split the teams up so that we could even out the supplies. I reached out on Instagram for monetary donations to purchase the emergency department staff lunch or breakfast the day of the drop-off. Our RVJ alumni and other donors raised more than $400. We have such a great base of staff members, families and alumni who support our projects! The collection of goods was really a team effort, from associate club directors coordinating with teams (Ellen Sloss and Savanna Burton), to team parents sending out reminders and helping collect items, to families spending extra money on complete strangers during the holidays. And finally, there were the athletes who showed up on their off days to tell the ED staff how thankful they are for serving our community during this unprecedented time. We cannot thank them enough for all they do!