Community: VTWC to hold drive-by version of annual welcome reception on Sept. 24
In a nod to safe social distancing in the COVID-19 era, the Virginia Tech Women's Club will host its annual member Welcome Reception with a car parade. The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Blacksburg Baptist Church at 550 N. Main St.  

Participants are encouraged to bring poster-signs or balloons and plan to wave from your car and toot your car horn!

Organizers are also seeking donations for the Virginia Tech Student Pantry, such as nonperishable food items, masks and hand sanitizer, and toiletries such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner. Drop off your donations and receive a gift bag welcoming in the new membership year.

This drive-by reception echoes the club's parade this past spring to thank outgoing president Heather Nicholson.

The Virginia Tech Women's Club's mission is "to expand the intellectual and social horizons of our members, provide scholarships to current VT students, and promote the interests of Virginia Tech." All women who support this mission are welcome to join. Members enjoy special activities, and the public is invited to the club's "Friday Forums" speaker events.

For more information about the club, or the Welcome Reception, visit https://www.virginiatechwomensclub.org/.

