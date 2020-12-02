Community: Winterfest in Radford offers variety of activities

The New River City will be celebrating the holidays this year in some new and innovative ways and you are invited!
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our citizens and visitors, many of our annual traditions and special events have been reimagined so that everyone can celebrate the season as safely as possible.
Winterfest in Radford will include numerous events that will be held virtually or in-person. Due to the changing climate of the COVID pandemic, attendees are encouraged to confirm dates and times prior to any given event and masks will be required at the in-person happenings.
Scheduled Winterfest activities include:
- Sunday, Dec. 6, noon to 4 p.m.: Holiday Pop Up Market, sponsored by Mountain Trotter Arts. Local craft vendors and carolers will set up outside in socially distant spaces at the NRVCS lot, 401 W. Main St.
- Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Virtual Tree Lighting, Facebook Live/Radford Public Library.
- Dec. 9-22: Business window and residential decorating contest throughout the city. Deadlines and entry fees apply. Grab dinner at one of our local restaurants, tour the commercial districts and neighborhoods from the safety of your own car, and then be sure to vote for your favorites. You can find a map on RadfordChamber.com.
- Sunday, Dec. 13, starting at 3 p.m.: Santa’s Police Cruise, sponsored by the City of Radford Police Department. Look for Santa as he cruises throughout Radford neighborhoods. Find a map of his route on RadfordVA.gov.
- Monday, Dec. 14, 5 to 8 p.m.: Handcrafted Holiday Night Market, sponsored by Mountain Trotter Arts and the Radford Info & Welcome Center. Come to the Triangle Lot on West Main Street, to shop local vendors and enjoy music by the Java Brothers.
- Thursday, Dec. 17, 6 to 8 p.m.: Christmas Cruise-Thru. Join us for a car decorating contest and holiday treats at the Radford Rec Center, 200 George St. Applications can be found on RadfordVA.gov.
- Dec. 1 through 24: Grab & Go Crafts and Virtual Holiday Storytimes at the Radford Public Library. Various dates and times. Call 731-3621 to schedule an appointment or use the My Library app.
- Dec. 1 through Feb. 5: “Misfits, Ghosts and Goblins” exhibit at Glencoe Mansion, 600 Unruh Drive. Free admission. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Information about restaurants and shops in Radford and the full calendar of events can be found on VisitRadford.com under “things to do.” Maps and event information is available at the Radford Info & Welcome Center at their new location, 701A W. Main St. Current hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email Info@VisitRadford.com.
Submitted by Deborah Cooney
