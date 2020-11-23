Community: "Wrapping for a Reason" starts Thanksgiving weekend

"Wrapping for a Reason" is an annual holiday wrapping booth that raises money for local emergency assistance. The booth is located in Uptown Christiansburg (formerly New River Valley Mall) near Bath & Body Works, and will be open Fridays through Sundays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 16, then daily from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24.

Volunteers are needed to wrap gifts in a sanitary, socially distanced environment, and we hope customers will visit the booth for their wrapping needs. All proceeds benefit Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (commonly known as "MCEAP") which provides emergency food, clothing, utility, rent and mortgage assistance to Montgomery County residents year-round.

The link to sign up to volunteer is https://tinyurl.com/w4r2020.

If you're not able to volunteer your time and talents this year, please consider donating supplies -- hand sanitizer, disinfecting spray and/or wipes -- so all our proceeds can go directly to help community members in need. You may also make a monetary, tax-deductible, year-end donation to MCEAP. Details are at mceap.com or you can call 260-3173.

For more information on the wrapping booth, contact Sharon Williams at w4areason@gmail.com or text/call 540-239-1093.

Submitted by Jennifer Cooper

Submitted by Jennifer Cooper