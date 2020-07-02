The YMCA at Virginia Tech announces an additional expansion to the Meals on Main program. The expansion of locations will allow the program to serve children at the Meadowbrook and Blacksburg Estates Mobile Home Communities, and Linden Green Apartments in Christiansburg. At each site, the Y will distribute bags with five days’ worth of food for each child under 18 years old in the family. A team of volunteers will help pack supplies, load trucks and serve meals.
The schedule for the latest expansion is as follows:
- Meadowbrook: Wednesdays, 2 to 3 p.m., starting July 8
- Linden Green: Thursdays, 2 to 3 p.m., starting July 9
- Blacksburg Estates: Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m., starting July 10
These locations are in addition to the program expansion announced last month, which included Adams Marke Mobile Home Community on Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Oak Forest Mobile Home Community on Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. Food service also continues at the Y Thrift Shop on Fridays.
The YMCA at Virginia Tech appreciates the support of the Town of Blacksburg in helping to make the increase in our meal distribution sites possible with some CDBG-CV funds. These funds have been made available through the CARES Act for public service activities that are designed to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
We need volunteers to keep this program operating smoothly. Training and masks are provided as needed, and social distancing is maintained at all sites. Potential volunteers may sign up for a shift at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090449afa929aafa7-meals.
The Y also needs brown paper shopping bags to contain the meals we distribute. If you have any, please drop them off at the YMCA Thrift Shop at 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg. They will be quarantined on-site before use.
Donations for Meals on Main and other community programs may be made on the Y’s website, http://vtymca.org/, or by sending a check to YMCA at VT, 403 Washington St. SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Submitted by Laureen Blakemore
