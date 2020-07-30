Community: Y at VT encourages collecting loose change for community change

The YMCA at Virginia Tech invites area residents to empty out those piggy banks and pickle jars and help us launch our first annual Community Change Project.
Drop off your loose change in Ziploc bags at National Bank of Blacksburg drive-thru windows between Aug. 3 and Oct. 3, and the Y will transform your donation into positive change for our community, supporting programs such as Meals On Main, Senior Connections, tutoring, youth mentoring services and more. Donations may also be dropped off at the YMCA Thrift Shop.
“We heard about the possible shortage of coins in circulation and thought this would be a unique way to help the community, providing the Y with much-needed resources to strengthen our outreach programs while also infusing loose change and coins back into the region’s financial system,” said YMCA Executive Director Ryan Martin.
Martin added that the Y encourages companies, groups and families to make a contest of the challenge to see who can bring in the most change.
If you wish to receive a tax credit for your donation, please include a note with your name and contact information so the Y can get that to you once processed.
National Bank was founded in Blacksburg in 1891 and has been serving the citizens of Southwest Virginia ever since. It has 25 full-service branch offices and more than $1 billion in assets, yet has stayed true to its roots, including investing in the growth and prosperity of our local communities.
“We are very thankful to the National Bank for partnering with us on this project!" Martin said.
For more information, or to become a collection site, please contact Director of Community Engagement Laureen Blakemore at engagement@vtymca.org, or visit www.vtymca.org/change.
Submitted by Laureen Blakemore
