Community: Y at VT launches virtual homework help program

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA at Virginia Tech After School Programs recently introduced the Online Homework Help & Tutoring Program to offer NRV students the opportunity to receive homework/school work assistance during this difficult time.

The program is staffed by volunteers from Virginia Tech who will be available to assist students in all curriculum areas. In addition to homework help and tutoring, this service will also act as a reinforcing tool for kids to practice their skill sets.

Erica Martin is a sophomore at Virginia Tech and was a program leader for the Price’s Fork Elementary School YMCA After School Connections Program. “We have been working on the Y online tutoring/homework help program for the past semester and we are so excited to finally get it up and running!” she said. “We created this program to help supplement student learning and to also give volunteer opportunities to Virginia Tech students during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to expanding our program and watching it grow throughout the year!”

The program is meant to be a “use as you need” so anyone can stop by to receive help. Interested students can log in to the Zoom link to receive assistance from our volunteer tutors. All volunteers undergo an extensive background check through a third-party organization before participating.