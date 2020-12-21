Community: YMCA at VT gets a little help from Santa

The YMCA at Virginia Tech is extremely grateful to have so many wonderful volunteers helping with our Meals On Main program, and on Dec. 17 Santa Claus himself surprised us by taking time away from business at the North Pole to help out! Santa helped us load the truck in Salem and then flew down in his sleigh to Blacksburg to help unload the meals into our storage space in the Y Center! Santa was so happy to help that he decided to come back again the following week to help distribute the meals to children outside the Thrift Shop.

Through our Meals on Main initiative, the YMCA at Virginia Tech hopes to help relieve some of the pressure faced by families due to the current pandemic. Information about the program is available on our website, https://vtymca.org/.

The Y is also pleased to announce that our holiday tree and gingerbread house at Kent Square both placed first in the annual contest organized by Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Kent Jewelers and Nest Realty. The contest raises funds for the Women’s Resource Center of the NRV. We appreciate the votes for our displays and are extremely proud of this achievement! All of the holiday trees and gingerbread houses will be on view in Kent Square until Jan. 4, 2021, or you can view them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/206224557675535/?active_tab=discussion.