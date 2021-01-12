Community: YMCA's Meals On Main continues in the new year

On Dec. 30, thanks to a generous donation from Green Valley Builders and a partnership with Avellinos, YMCA at Virginia Tech was able to distribute 45 family meals through the Meals On Main program. Each meal contained enough for six people and included turkey, roasted potatoes, sides, salad, bread and a delicious dessert.
One recipient shared: “I just wanted to say our family really appreciates the Meals On Main program, and an extra thanks for the hot Avellinos meal. Happy new year to you all!”
Thanks to the generous assistance of local donors such as Green Valley Builders, National Bank of Blacksburg and Baseline Solar, we were able to partner with local businesses such as Avellinos, Next Door Bake Shop and Blacksburg Bagels to provide a special holiday meal and treats.
The total number of meals served through the Meals On Main program between April 6 and Nov. 30, 2020, was 28,000 to approximately 5,500 children. That number continues to grow with each passing week. The YMCA at Virginia Tech is grateful to continue feeding the children of the New River Valley through our expanded Meals On Main program through the end of the 2020-2021 school year and hopefully beyond.
Through Meals On Main, the YMCA at Virginia Tech hopes to help relieve some of the pressure faced by families due to the current pandemic. Meals are available for all children and youth under 18 years old. Each child will receive five days of meals, snacks, milk and juice. Just come to either location listed below to collect weekly meals:
- Mondays, 4 to 6 p.m. -- Drive up to our truck in the Price's Fork Elementary School parking lot on Prices Fork Road in Blacksburg.
- Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m. -- Drive up to the tent in front of the YMCA Thrift Shop at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg.
Please wear a face covering while collecting your bag of meals. Y volunteers and staff members will supervise the program from a short distance away, reducing the possibility of exposure and increasing the safety of everyone involved.
If you’d like to help, we need brown paper shopping bags to contain the meals. If you have any, please drop them off at the YMCA Thrift Shop at 1000 N. Main St. They will be quarantined on-site before use.
Donations can be made at http://vtymca.org/ or by sending a check to YMCA at VT, 403 Washington St. SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060.
Submitted by Laureen Blakemore
