Cornershot: 3 of a kind
My husband and I have six adult children scattered around Virginia, the U.S., and the world. Grandchild #1 is turning 16, and #10 will be born in April. We all — or most of us — try to get together once or twice per year, but it has been hard to travel and stay connected during COVID.

The 9-year-old in Texas got reading glasses last summer. The 15-year-old in Richmond recently discovered she’d be needing glasses to begin driving. The 10-year-old in Singapore proudly showed off her new specs yesterday.

When I sent photos to all of them, the stepcousin said of her two blood-cousins, “Cool! We’re triplets!” Thank you, internet, for helping foster family bonding during a pandemic!

— Cheryl Gilliland, a reader in Roanoke

