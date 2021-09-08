Cornershot: 9/11 and beyond

I heard the news about the September 11 attacks on the radio, as I was driving to a job at the Franklin County courthouse. Without the accompanying video, the events just didn’t seem real, or even possible. The world was not yet at our fingertips through our phones, and if there were televisions in the courthouse, they were very few, and I never saw one.

The deputies, the clerks, the lawyers and the other title examiners seemed just as confused as I was. We didn’t even know what to call what had happened. Was it a bombing? Not quite. We just got on with our work.

So when I heard my five-year-old son’s school was closing early, I didn’t really understand why, but I went and collected him anyway.

He told me later his teacher had the TV on the entire time, and the children laughed and clapped and cheered as the planes crashed into the buildings over and over again. They were too young to understand that what was happening was real.

When my son asked me why we were going home, I looked helplessly at his daycare provider, who looked helplessly back at me. How could we explain to a kindergartner that we’d just suffered the most deadly terrorist attack in history? Finally, I said: “It’s good day for families to be together.” And I leaned over to kiss him on the top of his head.