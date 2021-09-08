Cornershot: 9/11 and beyond

I heard the news about the September 11 attacks on the radio, as I was driving to a job at the Franklin County courthouse. Without the accompanying video, the events just didn’t seem real, or even possible. The world was not yet at our fingertips through our phones, and if there were televisions in the courthouse, they were very few, and I never saw one.
The deputies, the clerks, the lawyers and the other title examiners seemed just as confused as I was. We didn’t even know what to call what had happened. Was it a bombing? Not quite. We just got on with our work.
So when I heard my five-year-old son’s school was closing early, I didn’t really understand why, but I went and collected him anyway.
He told me later his teacher had the TV on the entire time, and the children laughed and clapped and cheered as the planes crashed into the buildings over and over again. They were too young to understand that what was happening was real.
When my son asked me why we were going home, I looked helplessly at his daycare provider, who looked helplessly back at me. How could we explain to a kindergartner that we’d just suffered the most deadly terrorist attack in history? Finally, I said: “It’s good day for families to be together.” And I leaned over to kiss him on the top of his head.
Twenty years later, the world has changed so much. I remember what a perfect cool fall day it was when the planes hit the towers, and I wonder — as nearly every year in the last two decades has been hotter than the last — how the weather could have been so crisp so early in the year?
I think about how the over half a million Covid-19 deaths we’ve experienced so far have dwarfed the number of those who died on that September day. And I think about how we all came together, at least for a little while, united against our enemies, and yet today, some of us can’t be persuaded to take a shot or put on a mask, even though they are our only means of protecting each other — our fellow Americans.
I would never wish another 9/11 on this nation, or on any other. But I am nostalgic for a time when we could act like we were all in this together.
— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke