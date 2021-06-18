Cornershot: A 3-letter word for 'pride'

As much as I love words, I don’t enjoy doing crossword puzzles. I don’t have the time or the patience for them, and quite frankly, I’m not terribly good at figuring out the clues. I could look them up, but I think that’s cheating.

A while back, however, I started subscribing to a daily online newsletter from The New York Times, which includes a mini-crossword puzzle. I’m hooked, and I can’t start my morning without it anymore. The attraction is not just that it’s small — it takes about two minutes to complete — but it’s also insanely easy. That means my ego gets puffed up a bit, and I sometimes find myself longing for a bigger challenge.

I’m sure that’s exactly what the newspaper’s marketing department intended as a way to get me to subscribe, but I’m still not ready to bite. I do, however, admire their tactic of appealing to my ego, rather than my intellect — and with a word game, of all things.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke