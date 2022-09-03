Cornershot: A big reason to belt it out

A big reason to belt it out

This summer, a friend from my church and I enrolled in a choir workshop. It was open to groups from all over the community, but in the end, it was just me and him and the singers from the host church. It was fun working with them, and it’s always good to get instruction from someone new, but I couldn’t figure out why the director seemed so single-mindedly focused on having us sing as loudly as possible. I’ve been singing all my life and I have a big voice — I once made myself heard over 39 other people — so I’m used to being told to shut up, not to find another gear.

He also didn’t seem to care much about timing. I don’t read music well, and I have a bad habit of holding notes however long I darned well please, no matter what the composer might have intended. This leads to me either fading out too soon, or to performing impromptu solos when everyone else has stopped singing. That’s not a good thing in a choir, where you’re supposed to present a unified sound. But he didn’t bat an eye.

I was still in the dark about what was going on until the very moment I was led into their sanctuary the Sunday morning after the workshop ended. And that’s when I saw it — a real pipe organ. Apparently, we were supposed to sing louder than it played, and of course, any individual mistakes would never be heard over it. I was all about that!

It was my first time singing with an organ, and I’m pleased to report that I rose to the occasion. And now I’m thinking of starting a fund drive for an organ for my church. Of course, to make room for it, we may need a whole new building, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for the chance to sing as loudly as I want forever.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke