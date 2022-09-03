 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cornershot: A big reason to belt it out

  • 0

A big reason to belt it out

This summer, a friend from my church and I enrolled in a choir workshop. It was open to groups from all over the community, but in the end, it was just me and him and the singers from the host church. It was fun working with them, and it’s always good to get instruction from someone new, but I couldn’t figure out why the director seemed so single-mindedly focused on having us sing as loudly as possible. I’ve been singing all my life and I have a big voice — I once made myself heard over 39 other people — so I’m used to being told to shut up, not to find another gear.

He also didn’t seem to care much about timing. I don’t read music well, and I have a bad habit of holding notes however long I darned well please, no matter what the composer might have intended. This leads to me either fading out too soon, or to performing impromptu solos when everyone else has stopped singing. That’s not a good thing in a choir, where you’re supposed to present a unified sound. But he didn’t bat an eye.

People are also reading…

I was still in the dark about what was going on until the very moment I was led into their sanctuary the Sunday morning after the workshop ended. And that’s when I saw it — a real pipe organ. Apparently, we were supposed to sing louder than it played, and of course, any individual mistakes would never be heard over it. I was all about that!

It was my first time singing with an organ, and I’m pleased to report that I rose to the occasion. And now I’m thinking of starting a fund drive for an organ for my church. Of course, to make room for it, we may need a whole new building, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for the chance to sing as loudly as I want forever.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about monkeypox debunked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert