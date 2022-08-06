Cornershot: A bit too real

Our ears are not only for hearing, but they affect motion. So, if you’re prone to motion sickness, have hearing problems or loud sounds bother you — do not go see “Top Gun: Maverick” at an IMAX Theatre.
It was a bad experience for a hearing-impaired person who had enjoyed IMAX movies before. It was a good movie that gave actor Val Kilmer, who has suffered throat cancer, to give moviegoers the best scene in the movie.
Does it give the wrong impression? Rule breakers do not always win. We do like those bad boys that come out on top. Just remember that it’s a movie. In real life, people go deaf. People die.
— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County