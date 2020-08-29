Cornershot: A cat's perspective on statue worship

My 8-year-old indoors feral cat, Baby, is aware of the hullabaloo surrounding these Confederate statues. She’s confused by the seemingly pious reverence some accord these icons of treason, death and destruction. It reminds her of church congregants worshiping statues, pictures, relics of saints, martyrs, et al.
Baby is bemused over how some humans worship the past. She thinks history should be read and studied voraciously in order to learn from the many mistakes, along with the great achievements of humankind, but not to perpetuate misguided views by creating icon representations. Recently, she reminded me of what that great mind and writer of the Enlightenment, Denis Diderot, wrote about some statuary: “There are no foolish mistakes that last longer and are more conspicuous than those committed in stone and marble.”
Baby did add that if we humans want to honor a statue, be like ancient Egyptians, and make it a cat!
— T. Michael Maher, a reader in Roanoke County
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!