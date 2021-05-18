Cornershot: A chance encounter with a racing great

I recently watched an episode of "E60," a sports magazine-type show produced by ESPN. The topic was the enduring legacy of Dale Earnhardt, the famed NASCAR driver who crashed and died 20 years ago at Daytona Speedway.

Let me preface my remarks by mentioning that I am not and never have been a big fan of auto racing, in any form. However, at the time of his death, his fame and popularity were seldom equaled in sports history.

My link to this fine man was one Saturday approximately two years before he died on his side porch in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Through a mutual friend, we approached him one afternoon and I met "the man," "the legend." Didn't really have a clue who he was. Offered me some lemonade. Asked about my family. Talked about his bevy of fine vehicles in his four-car garage. Did not for one second talk about "racin'" and saw me off after a half-hour visit because "the grass ain't cuttin' itself."