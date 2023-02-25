A cloud of starlings

There is something special about the world outside my kitchen window. With tea cup in hand, I gaze out the glass panes. Not a creature is about. The naked trees are frozen in the morning sun. Frost lingers on the grass, twinkling like thousands of diamonds.

Unexpectedly, a monstrous black cloud swirls and dips low over the pasture. Then, the cloud plops to the ground, breaking up into strutters, searching for sustenance. The starlings are back from the deep south. As suddenly as they came, they are gone. But out of the corner of my eye, I see this dark cloud landing in the front yard, near the bare quince and forsythia that line the lane.

From deep within these bushes, something else becomes aware of all this commotion. A grey feathered critter hops through the tangled branches to see what is happening. With great indignation, the mocker rises to the yard, furiously flapping its wings and loudly squawking. The starlings keep pacing back and forth, ignoring this intruder.

The mockingbird isn’t going to let this crowd stay in his yard. Up he rises again, flapping and squawking, yet making no impression on the starlings.

Totally incensed by this snub, the mocker once again rises into the air, squawking and flapping his wings, cutting a swath above the starlings. All at once, this cloud rises again as one into the air and roosts on the overhead tree branches.

Apparently, the collective decides that it has had enough. So the flock leaves as it had arrived — forming one dark cloud. The mockingbird regains control of his domain. My tea cup is dredged, scone eaten, and life returns to normal at the Ridge House.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford