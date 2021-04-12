Cornershot: A dedication to my sister

It all started April 15, 1945, when my identical twin sister and I were born. According to what our mother told us later in life, she thought we all three were going to die, especially after hours and hours of labor, her doctors let our father in the delivery room fully garbed. (That was a “no-no” in that day and time.)

With the addition of a new doctor and several hours later, my sister and I were born — all of us were OK and have been quite healthy ever since. Mom lived to be 87 (she died in 2010). My sister and I are now 75.

As identical twins, with red hair, we were very well-known in our hometown through high school and on to Radford College (at the time an all-girls state teachers’ college).

My sister and I couldn’t understand why the other girls from our hometown, other states and other countries were so homesick. I had taken my sister for granted; we had each other to talk with, to confide in, to share with, to be encouraged by, to have a shoulder to cry on. Through those trying times, it was very comforting to have my sister.

We both became business education teachers. We are both retired now, both divorced, both have daughters, both have had two hip replacements.

I just want to say, ”Thank you to my twin sister for always being there.”

— Sue Sheets, a reader in Roanoke County