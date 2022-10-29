Cornershot: A deer sight for urban eyes

A deer sight for urban eyes

I’ve lived in my house for nearly 30 years. Despite its urban setting, it’s surrounded by ancient oak trees, so of course, we’ve always had plenty of squirrels around. As the years passed, we’ve seen an even wider variety of wildlife, so now our backyard is also home to skunks, possums, rabbits, chipmunks and groundhogs. A few years ago, a bear was spotted just a block away.

But it’s only been during the past five years or so that the deer have moved in. We and our neighbors have seen bucks with big racks of antlers trotting down our street like they owned it. They fight in our backyards, and young does leap the fences between the lots like Olympic hurdlers. And they all run across the busy streets, seemly without a care for the heavy traffic.

Toward the middle of this summer, I went out on my deck one morning and heard a rustling sound in the yard. I looked out at the lawn and saw a pair of spotted twin fawns staring up at me from a patch of ivy. Throughout the summer, if I was quiet enough, I could catch them curled up there nearly every day.

In October, I finally caught a glimpse of their mother. By that time, the babies had lost their spots and were nearly as big as she was, but she showed no sign of wanting to give them the boot — instead, she stared me down until I left, then watched the door I’d disappeared behind for some time, until she was satisfied I wasn’t a threat anymore.

I know that most homeowners consider deer to be pests, but every time I see them, I text the neighbors and we all come out on our decks to have a look. We still think they’re magical.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke