 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cornershot: A deer sight for urban eyes

  • 0

A deer sight for urban eyes

I’ve lived in my house for nearly 30 years. Despite its urban setting, it’s surrounded by ancient oak trees, so of course, we’ve always had plenty of squirrels around. As the years passed, we’ve seen an even wider variety of wildlife, so now our backyard is also home to skunks, possums, rabbits, chipmunks and groundhogs. A few years ago, a bear was spotted just a block away.

But it’s only been during the past five years or so that the deer have moved in. We and our neighbors have seen bucks with big racks of antlers trotting down our street like they owned it. They fight in our backyards, and young does leap the fences between the lots like Olympic hurdlers. And they all run across the busy streets, seemly without a care for the heavy traffic.

Toward the middle of this summer, I went out on my deck one morning and heard a rustling sound in the yard. I looked out at the lawn and saw a pair of spotted twin fawns staring up at me from a patch of ivy. Throughout the summer, if I was quiet enough, I could catch them curled up there nearly every day.

People are also reading…

In October, I finally caught a glimpse of their mother. By that time, the babies had lost their spots and were nearly as big as she was, but she showed no sign of wanting to give them the boot — instead, she stared me down until I left, then watched the door I’d disappeared behind for some time, until she was satisfied I wasn’t a threat anymore.

I know that most homeowners consider deer to be pests, but every time I see them, I text the neighbors and we all come out on our decks to have a look. We still think they’re magical.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

More kids to ride in 'clean' school buses, mostly electric

More kids to ride in 'clean' school buses, mostly electric

Nearly 400 school districts across the country are receiving grants totaling about $1 billion to purchase 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health.

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.

As the temps begin to dip, this is a family-friendly soup to keep on repeat all through fall and winter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Some of the ways technology isn't helping your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert